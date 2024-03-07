Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle to Stream Awards on Facebook and Instagram

The winners will be announced during a live simulcast of the awards on Instagram and Facebook on April 8.

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) has announced a first in its 54-year history for its awards ceremony. On Monday, April 8 at 8pm, winners in each category will be announced during a live simulcast on both Instagram and Facebook. Viewing is free, but an account with at least one of the channels, Facebook or Instagram, may be required.

This year’s stream is being produced by LADCC awards chair Tracey Paleo in collaboration with the LADCC president Jonas Schwartz-Owen and LADCC website and social media co-chairs Patrick Chavis and Socks Whitmore.

Some notable nominees include Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) for lead performance in Fetch Clay, Make Man, Tina Fey for writing-adaptation for Mean Girls, and Stephanie J. Block for lead performance in Into the Woods. Tony winner Pasadena Playhouse will receive the Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre for its Sondheim Celebration. Joseph Stern, producer of Law & Order, Cagney & Lacey, and Judging Amy, will receive the Gordon Davidson Award for Distinguished Contributions to the Los Angeles Theatrical Community. This year’s LADCC Nominations are over 50 percent women or diverse members. Click here for the complete list of nominees.