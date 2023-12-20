Long Wharf Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for A View From the Bridge

Long Wharf Theatre announced the cast and creative team for its spring production of Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge, which will run from from February 10-March 10 at the waterfront Canal Dock Boathouse in New Haven. The production is part of Long Wharf Theatre’s 2023/2024 season.

Dominic Fumusa, who played Kevin Peyton opposite Edie Falco on Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, will star as Eddie Carbone. He is joined by Annie Parisse (Law & Order) as Eddie’s wife, Beatrice, Paten Hughes (digital series Heirloom) as Catherine, Patricia Black (Pose) as Alfieri, Antonio Magro as Marco, and Mark Junek as Rodolpho. Rounding out the cast are Mike Boland and Todd Cerveris.

This new production will be directed by James Dean Palmer. The creative team includes scenic designer You-Shin Chen, lighting designer Kate McGee, costume designer Risa Ando, sound designer Jane Shaw, composer Chris Felix, fight director and intimacy coordinator Sean Fletcher Griffin of UnkleDave’s Fight-House, and dramaturg and assistant director Ashley Malafronte.

A View from the Bridge marks a return of Arthur Miller’s work to Long Wharf Theatre, which opened in 1965 with The Crucible. The Boathouse, with its views of the New Haven waterfront and the Q Bridge, evokes the Brooklyn waterfront where Miller’s story takes place.

A View from the Bridge takes place in 1950s Brooklyn. Longshoreman Eddie Carbone harbors a subconscious and jealous affection for his niece, Catherine, whom he is raising with his wife. When distant cousins arrive unexpectedly from Italy and one of them falls for Catherine, Eddie takes drastic measures to protect his fragile American Dream.