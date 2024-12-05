Lola Tung, Anthony Rapp, Ali Louis Bourzgui, and More to Star in Reading of The Turning

Jane Bruce and Eleri Ward will also take part in the reading of the new musical.

Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Anthony Rapp (Rent), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy), Jane Bruce (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward will star in an industry presentation of The Turning, a new folk thriller. The reading will take place on December 10 at 3pm at Theatre Row.

The Turning features a book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek (Deathless). It is directed by and developed with Drama Desk Award winner Sammi Cannold (How to Dance in Ohio) and produced by Benton Whitley of Whitley Theatrical and Mark Lunsford of Decade Arts. Geoffrey Ko is the music director.

The presentation will also feature Alayna Martus, Haile Ferrier, Steven Huynh, Terrance Johnson, Rohan Kymal, Mark Mauriello, Monet Sabel, Keith White, Madeline Kimmel, and Ishita Bansal.

The band includes Tony and Grammy winner Charlie Rosen, Zach Jones, Alec Berlin, and Rick Snell.

In the musical, two best friends search for healing at a wellness retreat in the woods of California, which ultimately reveals itself to be something else entirely.