Liza Minnelli's Memoir Is Being Developed as a TV Series

The memoir is set for release in the spring of 2026.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Los Angeles |

December 4, 2024

Variety has reported that Liza Minnelli‘s memoir, set for release in the spring of 2026 via Grand Central Publishing, has been optioned as a TV series by Warner Bros. TV and Magnolia Hill.

Minnelli is writing the memoir, which focuses on her career in entertainment as well as her experience with substance abuse disorder, alongside her friend and collaborator Michael Feinstein, Josh Getlin, and Heidi Evans.

Development on the series is led by Sam Haskell, founder of Magnolia Hill and Minnelli’s former agent.

