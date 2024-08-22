Little Island Announces Cast and Creative Team for The Marriage of Figaro

Little Island, the 2.4-acre park that sits along the Hudson River, announced the complete cast and creative team for the radically re-imagined adaptation of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, sung by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. This 90-minute remix of Mozart’s opera marks the final production of Little Island’s four-month inaugural season and runs from August 30-September 22 at the Amph, with an official opening on September 5.

Conceived by and starring Anthony Roth Costanzo, The Marriage of Figaro is directed by Dustin Wills with new arrangements and music direction by Dan Schlosberg. Joining Costanzo in the cast are Christopher Bannow, Daniel Liu, Ryan Shinji Murray, Emma Ramos, and Ariana Venturi. Also appearing, in special arrangement with Young People’s Chorus of New York City (Francisco J. Nuñez, artistic director and founder), are Avery Bayani, Kai Gelber-Higgins, Xavier Griffin, Noic Nguyen, Dean Riley-Driver, Nicholas Tanner, and Oliver Tanner. Schlosberg leads a pit featuring Julia Danitz, Nicolee Kuester, George Meyer, Clare Monfredo, Tyler Neidermayer, Eleonore Oppenheim, and Kristina Teuschler.

The creative team also includes scenic designers Lisa Laratta and Dustin Wills, costume designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, lighting designer Barbara Samuels, sound designer Sun Hee Kil, video designer Nicholas Hussong, and dramaturg Jacob Bird.