Theater News

Little Island Announces Cast and Creative Team for The Marriage of Figaro

The production was conceived by and stars Anthony Roth Costanzo.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

August 22, 2024

Anthony Roth Costanzo (© Matthew Placek)
Anthony Roth Costanzo
(© Matthew Placek)

Little Island, the 2.4-acre park that sits along the Hudson River, announced the complete cast and creative team for the radically re-imagined adaptation of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, sung by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. This 90-minute remix of Mozart’s opera marks the final production of Little Island’s four-month inaugural season and runs from August 30-September 22 at the Amph, with an official opening on September 5.

Conceived by and starring Anthony Roth Costanzo, The Marriage of Figaro is directed by Dustin Wills with new arrangements and music direction by Dan Schlosberg. Joining Costanzo in the cast are Christopher Bannow, Daniel Liu, Ryan Shinji Murray, Emma Ramos, and Ariana Venturi. Also appearing, in special arrangement with Young People’s Chorus of New York City (Francisco J. Nuñez, artistic director and founder), are Avery Bayani, Kai Gelber-Higgins, Xavier Griffin, Noic Nguyen, Dean Riley-Driver, Nicholas Tanner, and Oliver Tanner. Schlosberg leads a pit featuring Julia Danitz, Nicolee Kuester, George Meyer, Clare Monfredo, Tyler Neidermayer, Eleonore Oppenheim, and Kristina Teuschler.

The creative team also includes scenic designers Lisa Laratta and Dustin Wills, costume designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, lighting designer Barbara Samuels, sound designer Sun Hee Kil, video designer Nicholas Hussong, and dramaturg Jacob Bird.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

wicked (1)

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Appear in New Wicked Footage

Also: Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.