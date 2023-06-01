Listen to Eleri Ward’s Acoustic “Giants in the Sky” From Her Latest Album

Indie folk singer Eleri Ward will release her latest album Acoustic Sondheim: Live from Brooklyn on Friday, June 2. Produced with Ghostlight Records, the album will feature acoustic arrangements of some of Stephen Sondheim’s greatest showtunes including “Send in the Clowns,” “Johanna,” “Being Alive,” among others. Preview Ward’s musical reimaginings below with her rendition of “Giants in the Sky” from Into the Woods.

Following the viral hits Keep A Tender Distance and A Perfect Little Death. Acoustic Sondheim: Live from Brooklyn is the final entry in a trilogy of Ward’s introspective folk guitar exploration of Stephen Sondheim’s musical theater canon. Click here to pre-order the album.