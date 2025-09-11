TheaterMania Logo white orange
Listen to a Song from Rufus Wainwright Musical John Cassavetes’ Opening Night

The West End cast recording will be released tomorrow.

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| London |

September 11, 2025

Center Stage Records will release the West End cast recording of John Cassavetes’ Opening Night tomorrow. Based on the 1977 movie by Cassavetes, this debut musical by Rufus Wainwright made its debut in London in 2024. You can pre-save the album for streaming here. And while you wait for that, have an exclusive first listen to the song “There Is Something to be Said for Being Young” as performed by Shira Haas:

Theater News & discounts

