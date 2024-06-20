Listen: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Sing “I Carry Your Heart With Me” From New Gerald Ginsburg Album

Record label PS Classics will release Parting Gift: The Songs of Gerald Ginsburg in digital formats on Friday, June 21. Here is a listen to the track “i carry your heart with me,” inspired by the poem by E.E. Cummings, sung by married actors Patti Murin and Colin Donnell.

The collection highlights the composer’s lifelong work, a style he dubbed “theater lieder.” Two dozen musical settings of poetry by such luminaries as W. B. Yeats, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and E. E. Cummings are being unveiled for the first time. The songs are orchestrated by Jonathan Tunick, Doug Besterman, Larry Hochman, Michael Starobin, Chris Jahnke, and John Baxindine, among others, and performed by an orchestra of 17 under the baton of Richard Carsey. The album is produced by Tommy Krasker and Bart Migal. Singers also include Shereen Ahmed, Mikaela Bennett, Philip Chaffin, Will Chase, Victoria Clark, Jason Danieley, Adrienne Danrich, Jordan Donica, Telly Leung, Paul Lincoln, Kelli O’Hara, Elena Shaddow, Nathaniel Stampley, Elizabeth Stanley, and Lauren Worsham come together to record some of the most beautiful music never before heard on disc.

Order the digital album here.