Listen: Nicole Parker Sings "The Stuff" From New Reefer Madness Cast Recording

The new Los Angeles revival is recorded by Yellow Sound Label.

Yellow Sound Label will release the new Los Angeles cast recording of Dan Studney and Kevin Murphy’s Reefer Madness on January 10.

Three tracks will be available beginning November 14, including star Nicole Parker (Mae) singing “The Stuff,” which you can hear below:

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, the production also starred Thomas Dekker as Ralph Wiley, Anthony Norman as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos as Sally De Bain, and Bryan Daniel Porter as Lecturer/Jesus/FDR/Jack/Goatman/George Washington. In the ensemble were Andre Aultman, Claire Crause, Jane Papageorge, and Alex Tho, with swings David T. Crane and Natalie Holt MacDonald.

Musical direction is by David Lamoureux.

The show, inspired by the 1936 exploitation film Reefer Madness, takes a satirical and wildly fun look at the dangers of marijuana, with its bold music, hilarious lyrics, and unforgettable characters.

Inspired by the 1936 exploitation film of the same title, Reefer Madness the Musical premiered in 1999, winning multiple Ovation, Garland, and L.A. Drama Critics Circle awards. It is best known now for the television film, which starred Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Ana Gasteyer, and Alan Cumming.