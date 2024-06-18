Howard and Graham join the cast on June 25 and Bracco on July 11.

Producer Eva Price has announced new casting for the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titaníque, on the show’s second anniversary.

Starting June 25, Drama Desk nominee Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) will play the Unsinkable Molly Brown, alongside Grammy award-winning actor Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, Hitch), who returns to the role of Ruth.

Beginning July 11, Tommy Bracco (Big Brother, Newsies) will play Victor Garber. Featuring the songbook of pop icon Céline Dion, this send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic continues its off-Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square, now through February 23, 2025.

The musical currently stars Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show) as Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Elliott Mattox as Victor Garber (through June 23), Michael Di Liberto as Ruth (through June 23), Brandon Contreras as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as the Unsinkable Molly Brown (through June 23), and Marcus Antonio as the Iceberg. Rounding out the current acting company are Brad Greer, who covers the role of Cal through June 24, and the role of Victor Garber June 25-July 10; Sara Gallo; Chani Maisonet (through June 30); Tess Marshall; Garrett Poladian; and Terrence Williams Jr. Rae Davenport will join the ensemble on July 2.

Titaníque is co-written by Marla Mindelle (Sister Act), Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions), and Tye Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race), directed by Blue, and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Little Shop of Horrors). The creative team also includes music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Nicholas James Connell, scenic designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober, wig designer Tommy Kurzman, and original prop designer Eric Reynolds.