Lillias White to Return to Hadestown on Broadway

Lillias White will reprise her role as Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway beginning October 22.

Current Hermes Stephanie Mills will play her final performance October 20. White last appeared onstage in Hadestown on March 17.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Yola as Persephone. They are joined onstage by by Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Eddie Noel Rodriguez and Grace Yoo. The cast also includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson. Lana Gordon will also be joining the cast as Persephone beginning October 22, and Allison Russell will take over the role beginning November 12.