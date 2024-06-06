Lempicka’s Natalie Joy Johnson Will Star in Next to Normal at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of artistic director Alan Paul, announced casting for four of the company’s 30th anniversary season productions.

Alan Paul directs Next to Normal (August 13-September 8) in a co-production with Round House Theatre in Washington, DC. BSC’s production will star Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka) as Diana and BSC associate artist Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Dan, with Adante Carter as Gabe, Madison McBride as Natalie, Ben Clark as Henry, and Joseph Morales as Dr. Madden.

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical features music by Tom Kitt (If/Then), and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (If/Then). The production will feature choreography by Eamon John Foley, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Helen Huang, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Ken Travis, projections design by Nick Hussong, and musical direction by Angela Steiner.

Joining previously announced Mark H. Dold, Christopher Innvar, and Debra Jo Rupp in Boeing Boeing (July 17-August 3) directed by Julianne Boyd, will be Gisela Chipe (POTUS) as Gloria, Stephanie Jean Lane (Sleep No More) as Gabriella, and Kate MacCluggage (The Farnsworth Invention) as Gretchen.

