Latino Theater Company Reprises Chicano-Noir Satire Whittier Boulevard

Latino Theater Company brings back Whittier Boulevard, the ensemble-devised “Chicano Noir” satire that employs the company’s trademark blend of comedy, drama, music, and dance to explore ageism. Created by Evelina Fernández, Sal López, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez, and José Luis Valenzuela, Whittier Boulevard runs September 12-October 20 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Jose Luis Valenzuela directs a cast that includes Evelina Fernández, Zilah Mendoza, Geoffrey Rivas, and Eduardo Robledo.

Whittier Boulevard takes place in Los Angeles in 2042, and years of fires, torrential rain, anarchy, and bloodshed have led to a totalitarian city-state where the elderly disappear, their stories forgotten. When authorities make a surprise visit to the home of faded Chicana starlet Veronica Del Rio on the eve of her 75th birthday, she enlists the help of her loudmouth nurse, a kindhearted policeman-fan, and a down-on-his-luck poet.