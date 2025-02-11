Kinks Musical Sunny Afternoon Sets Casting for American Premiere

Full casting has been announced for the American premiere of Sunny Afternoon, the West End hit about the legendary rock group The Kinks. It will run at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, March 21-April 27.

The cast will be headed by original West End alternates Danny Horn and Oliver Hoare as Ray Davies and Dave Davies, alongside Michael Lepore as Peter Quaife and Kieran McCabe as Mick Avory.

Costarring are Emma Grace Bailey as Peggy, Joy Campbell as Joyce, John Carlin as Fred Davies/Allen Klein, Sean Fortunato as Larry Page, Marya Grandy as Annie Davies/Marsha, Jared D.M. Grant as Gregory Piven, Will Leonard as. Grenville Collins, Ana Margaret Marcu as Rasa, Ben Mayne as Robert Wace, Joseph Papke as Eddie Kasner, and Kayla Shipman as Rosie.

Understudies are Grant Alexander Brown, Joey Chelius, Matthew Benenson Cruz, Laura Nelson, and Ashton Norris.

Sunny Afternoon has a book by Joe Penhall, with an original story, music, and lyrics by Ray Davies of the Kinks. Songs in the score include “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” and “All Day and All of the Night.” Edward Hall directs.

The creative team also includes music supervisor Elliott Ware, choreographer Adam Cooper, set and costume designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Rick Fisher, sound designer Matt McKenzie, music director Mason Moss, fight and intimacy choreographer Max Fabian, dialect and vocal coach Marie Ramirez Downing, and instrument tech Nat Treloar.