Kids’ Night on Broadway Returns February 13

The Broadway League announced that Kids’ Night on Broadway will return to New York City on Tuesday, February 13, featuring 14 Broadway shows. Kids’ Night on Broadway is an event where children 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

This year’s shows are A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Aladdin, & Juliet (February 15 performance date), Back to the Future: The Musical, Chicago, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Kimberly Akimbo, The Lion King, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six (February 14 performance date), Spamalot, and Wicked.

During performances on Kids’ Night on Broadway, there are in-theater activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, activity books, and more. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can receive “my first Broadway show” stickers, available at participating theaters. Select restaurants will be offering exclusive discounts.

Kids’ Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country, with specific dates and locations listed at KidsNightonBroadway.com.