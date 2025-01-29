Kenan and Kel's Kel Mitchell to Star in OFC Creations's Anything Goes

Kel Mitchell will star as Moonface Martin in the OFC Creations production of Anything Goes, running from April 3-19.

Best known for his roles on Nickelodeon’s Kenan and Kel and All That, Mitchell is a two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, comedian, and youth pastor.

Anything Goes has a score by Cole Porter, original book by Guy Bolton, P.G. Wodehouse, Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse, and a revised book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman.

Eric Vaughan Johnson directs the production, for which complete casting will be announced in the coming months.

Anything Goes is part of OFC’s 2024-2025 Broadway In Brighton Series, which focuses on bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, many that are not typically performed in Rochester.