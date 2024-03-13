Broadway in Brighton Series Will Include the Rochester Premiere of The Prince of Egypt and More

The season also includes The Boy From Oz, West Side Story, Anything Goes, Gypsy, and Jersey Boys.

OFC Creations Theatre announced the 2024-25 Broadway in Brighton Series, back for a second year. The season includes six professional musical productions under the direction of OFC’s executive director Eric Vaughn Johnson.

This season’s focus is bringing beloved shows and stories to the stage that are not typically performed in Rochester, including the upstate New York and Rochester premiere of The Prince of Egypt. OFC is one of the first performing arts centers in the country to be granted permission to present this show.

The Prince of Egypt, based on the DreamWorks Animation Film, will run December 5-29 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center Main Stage. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, the musical explores the story of Ramses and Moses, two men raised as brothers who find themselves divided.

The series will also include the regional premiere of The Boy from Oz, running September 12-29; West Side Story, running October 10-27; Gypsy, running January 30-February 16, 2025; Anything Goes, running April 3-19, 2025; and Jersey Boys, produced locally for the first time, starring Adam Marino, running May 8-25, 2025.