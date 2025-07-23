Kate Shindle Joins The Old Globe's World Premiere Musical Huzzah!

Casting has been revealed for the Old Globe’s world premiere production of Huzzah!, a new musical with a book, music, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls) and Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde). Annie Tippe will direct the comedy at the San Diego venue, which will run September 13-October 16. An official opening is set for September 25.

The musical follows two sisters—one a princess, the other working in insurance—who must cease their fighting in order to save their father’s Renaissance Faire from financial ruin. Chaos ensues when they gamble the payroll to hire the greatest swordsman on the Ren Faire circuit.

The cast will feature Josh Breckenridge as Inigo Johnson, Anthony Chatmon II as Gareth, Peyton Crim as Wayland Smith, Matt DaSilva as Troubadour Tim, Cailen Fu as Kate Mirandola, Allison Guinn as Lady Eve, Liisi LaFontaine as Gwen Mirandola, Mike Millan as Juan Diego Santiago de Fuensalida, Kevin Pariseau as Sir John Thomas Morningwood, Leo Roberts as Sir Rowland Prowd, Kate Shindle as Anne Bonny the Pirate Queen, and Lance Arthur Smith as Johnny Mirandola.

The ensemble will include Michael Cusimano, Beth Stafford Laird, Michelle Lauto, Tatiana Lofton, and Aaron Michael Ray, with swings Berto Fernández, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Sophia LaRosh, and Katheryne Penny.

The production will have choreography by Katie Spelman, orchestrations by Ben Green, music direction by Alejandro Senior, music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Connor Wang, wig design by Earon Chew Nealy, fight direction by Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum, voice and dialect by Emmelyn Thayer, associate direction by Hayley Goldenberg, associate choreography by Kelsey Burns, associate music supervision by Elizabeth Doran, and production stage management by Michael Passaro. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA and Jimmy Larkin.

Huzzah! will play the Old Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. An open caption performance will be held for the October 11 matinee.

