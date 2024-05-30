Kate Baldwin Will Star in The Prom at Sharon Playhouse

Casting has been announced for Sharon Playhouse’s four mainstage shows: Rock of Ages, The Prom, Steel Magnolias, and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The Sharon Playhouse in Connecticut announced casting for its 2024 season, which kicks off with the musical Rock of Ages, running June 21-July 7.

Rock of Ages features a book by Chris D’Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, direction by Hunter Foster, and choreography by Shannon Lewis. The cast features Giuliana Augello as Sherrie, Jordan Bollwerk as Drew, LaDonna Burns as Justice, Tatianna Cordoba as Regina, Landry Champlin as Waitress #1, Danny Drewes as Stacee Jaxx, Jordan Friend as Lonny, Annie Gagen as Constance Sack, Coulby Jenkins as Franz Klineman, Julia Joy as Ensemble and associate director and choreographer, Xavier McKnight as Ja’Keith, Kilty Reidy as Dennis Dupree, Noah Silverman as Joey Primo, and Dick Terhune as Hertz Klineman.

The season continues with another musical comedy, The Prom, featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Beguelin. Running July 26-August 11, the show is directed by Carl Andress (The Visit) and choreographed by Krystyna Resavy. The cast is led by two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) as Dee Dee Allen, Danny Drewes as Trent Oliver, Hannah Jane Moore as Emma Nolan, Sophie Nassiri Morvillo as Alyssa Greene, Ryan Palmer as Sheldon Saperstein, Erick Pinnick as Tom Hawkins, Tracy Liz Miller as Mrs. Greene, John Scherer as Barry Glickman, and Savannah Stevenson as Angie.

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling and directed by Jackson Gay runs August 30-September 8. The cast features Susan Cella as Clairee, Jen Cody (Urinetown) as Truvy, Etta Grover as Shelby, Marinell Madden-Crippen as M’Lynn, Emma Simon as Annelle, and Liza Vann as Ouiser.

The musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown concludes the lineup, running September 20-29. Based on Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is by Clark Gesner and John Gordon, with additional material by Andrew Lippa. Julia Murney (Wicked) directs, with choreography by Michelle Lemon. The cast features Courtney Balan (The Prom) as Lucy, Nicolas Alan Fernandez as Snoopy, Sammy Pignalosa as Linus, Daniel Plimpton as Charlie Brown, Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!) as Sally, and Jason Williams as Schroeder.

Eric Thomas Johnson serves as music director for the season.

The season also includes the 2024 YouthStage lineup in which over 150 young performers appear in the following titles: a teen adaptation of Shakespeare’s As You Like It directed by Michael Kevin Baldwin with music direction by Jeff Raab, Willy Wonka Kids directed and choreographed by Molly Model, MTI’s Broadway Junior Musical Revue Raise Your Voice directed by Ricky Oliver, Disney’s High School Musical JR. directed by Kent Burnham and choreographed by Kimiye Corwin, Sassy Cinderella by Michael Kevin Baldwin and directed by Sam LaFrage, and Sharon Playhouse Stars, an original show devised and directed by Sarah Cuoco.

The Playhouse’s “Season of Joy” also includes its annual Spotlight Gala on June 1, featuring performances by Kate Baldwin, Danny Drewes, and Julia Murney, directed by Sarah Combs, and choreographed by Amy Van Norstrand with music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson. A benefit staged reading of a soon-to-be announced Broadway comedy will take place on September 13. The 2024 season will conclude from October 4-5, with the fourth annual presentation of Writers Playground, a ten-minute play festival of new works written by local playwrights.