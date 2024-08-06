Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Christopher Join Encores! Love Life

New York City Center announced initial casting for Love Life, part of the 2025 Encores! series. Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow) will play Susan Cooper and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd, New York City Center’s Jelly’s Last Jam) will play Sam Cooper. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), with choreography by JoAnn Hunter and music direction by Rob Berman, Love Life will run March 26–30, 2025. Originally set for the 2019-20 season but canceled due to the Covid-19 shutdown, this rarely seen 1948 collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner is considered the first “concept musical” and depicts over two centuries of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages.

The 2025 Encores! season also includes Urinetown, running February 5-16, 2025, and The Wild Party, running April 30-May 11, 2025.