Kara Young Joins the Cast of The Apiary for the Show’s Final Week

Two-time Tony nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living) will reunite with her Clyde’s director, Kate Whoriskey, when she joins the cast of Kate Douglas’s The Apiary on Wednesday evening, February 28, for the production’s final week of performances through March 3 at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater. The evening performance on Tuesday, February 27, and the matinee performance on Wednesday, February 28, have been canceled. An additional evening performance is being added on Sunday, March 3. The play, which is the centerpiece production of Second Stage’s inaugural Next Stage Festival, officially opened on February 13.

Young replaces April Matthis, who had to leave the production due to a scheduling conflict. Young has been part of The Apiary’s development, having participated in the play’s 2023 reading.

Young joins a cast that features Stephanie Crousillat (West Side Story), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Carmen M. Herlihy (Second Stage’s Bachelorette), Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award nominee Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), and Nimene Wureh.

The play is set 22 years in the future, when two lab assistants hatch a plan that could change the world. All they need are a few volunteers. The Apiary features scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and sound design by Christopher Darbassie.