Titanique Is Bound for Canada and London

Titanique will run in Montreal and Toronto later this year.

Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, in partnership with Montreal’s Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Toronto’s Mirvish Productions, announced that the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique will have its Canadian premiere this fall, and a London premiere on the horizon.

A send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique will debut in Montreal at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts October 27-November 24, followed by a run at Toronto’s CAA Theatre December 5-January 12. This all-Canadian production will star Véronique Claveau from Québec as Céline Dion.

A London production is also planned for Titanique, co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison. Further information, including dates and casting, will be announced at a later date.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique continues its New York run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square, with tickets on sale through January 12, 2025.