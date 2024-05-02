David, A New Musical to Premiere Off-Broadway

The new musical features music by Al Tapper and book and lyrics by Martha Rosenblatt, Gary Glickstein, and Tapper.

AMT Theater announced the cast and creative team for the off-Broadway premiere of David, A New Musical with music by Al Tapper and book and lyrics by Martha Rosenblatt, Gary Glickstein, and Tapper, with music direction by David Wolfson, and direction and choreography by Kyle Pleasant. The show runs June 1-July 13 at AMT Theater.

David is the biblical story of King David, nearing the end of his life, looking back at the decisions he made, good and bad, bemoaning the fact that history may only remember him as “the kid with the slingshot.” The musical peels away at the myth to reveal a man capable of jealousy, heroism, passion, and leadership.

The cast is Danny Arnold as Saul, Jay Aubrey Jones as Achish, Jacob Louchheim as Jonathan, Caleb Mathura as Solomon, Kenny Morris as Nathan, Timothy Warmen as David, Olivia Vadnais as Michal, and Ethan Zeph as Young David. The ensemble is Ashley Marie Arnold, Blair Alexis Brown, Bruce Blanchard, Scott Harrison, Garland Ray, and Jodi Snyder.

The creative team includes set designer James F. Fenton, lighting designer Mary Ellen Stebbins, costume designer Ashley Soliman, and sound designer Elisabeth Weidener.