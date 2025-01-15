Julie Bowen and More to Star in Fake It Until You Make It in LA

The play is by Larissa FastHorse, the first Native American playwright to be featured at the Mark Taper Forum.

Casting has been announced for Center Theatre Group’s world premiere of Fake It Until You Make It, by Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play), the first Native American playwright to be featured at the Mark Taper Forum.

Fake It Until You Make It will be directed by Michael John Garcés and is a co-production with Arena Stage in Washington DC.

The production will run January 29-March 9 at the Mark Taper Forum.

The cast for the Mark Taper Forum run will be Noah Bean (Yellowface) as Theo, Eric Stanton Betts (Holiday Down Under) as Mark, Julie Bowen (Modern Family) as River, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea) as Wynona, Brandon Delsid (This is Me … Now) as Krys, and Dakota Ray Hebert (Marvel’s Echo) as Grace.

For the run at the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage from April 3-May 4, Amy Brenneman (Judging Amy) will replace Julie Bowen as River.

In this new comedy, Wynona, the Native American proprietor of N.O.B.U.S.H., and River, her white counterpart at Indigenous Nations Soaring, have an escalating rivalry that ensnares colleagues and bystanders, leading to the unraveling of secrets that highlight the absurdities of ambition and authenticity.