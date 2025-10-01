Julie Benko, Maddie Corman Joining Ethan Slater in Marcel Marceau Bioplay

The new drama, written by Slater and Marshall Pailet, will debut at Classic Stage Company.

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Marcel on the Train, a biographical play about famous mime Marcel Marceau, written by Marshall Pailet and Ethan Slater.

Slater (Wicked: For Good) will play the title role in the drama, which tells the relatively unknown story of Marceau’s experiences in the French Resistance during World War II, and how he guided scores of Jewish children to safety through risky border crossings.

Joining Slater are Julie Benko (Harmony), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Max Gordon Moore (Tammy Faye), Aaron Serotsky (August: Osage County), and Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar).

Directed by Pailet, Marcel on the Train‘s creative team includes Scott Davis (Set Designer), Sarah Laux (Costume Designer), Brandon Stirling Baker (Lighting Designer), and Jill BC DuBoff (Sound Designer).

Marcel on the Train runs February 5-March 15.