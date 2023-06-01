Julie Benko Joins Broadway Cast of Harmony

The Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical will run this fall at the Barrymore Theatre.

Funny Girl‘s Julie Benko will costar in the Broadway premiere of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony.

Benko, as Ruth, joins Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. Complete casting will be announced later.

Harmony is the story of a little-known German performance group, the Comedian Harmonists, and their rise to become one of Europe’s most successful bands, and their fall at the hands of the Nazis in the World War II era. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, the production will begin performances at the Barrymore Theatre on October 18 ahead of a November 13 opening.