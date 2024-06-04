Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar Will Host The Tony Awards: Act One

The live pre-show will be available for free on Pluto TV.

Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars, POTUS) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (CBS’ Ghosts, Freestyle Love Supreme) will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available for free on Pluto TV on Sunday, June 16 from 6:30-8:00 PM ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT.

The pre-show includes the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the pre-show telecast. Pluto TV is available via smart TV, streaming device, mobile app, or online.

Immediately following the pre-show, The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, from 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.