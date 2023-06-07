Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin to Host The Tony Awards: Act One

The pre-show will stream on Pluto TV before the broadcast on CBS.

Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show that will stream for free on Pluto TV on Sunday, June 11, 6:30pm-8pm ET. The event will include the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards.

Hough made her Broadway debut last season in POTUS, and Astin originated the role of Georg in the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening.

Viewers can access Pluto TV by downloading the app on their smart TV or by visiting this website.

As with previous years, the full event has been split into two parts, one streaming and one broadcast. So be sure to switch over to CBS at 8pm to see performances and the presentation of more awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose.