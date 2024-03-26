Julia Masli to Make US Debut With Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha

Masli, an award-winning clown from Estonia, will perform her show at SoHo Playhouse.

Following sold-out, award-winning engagements at Edinburgh Fringe and the Soho Theatre in London, Julia Masli: Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha will have its US premiere at the SoHo Playhouse, running May 15–June 8.

Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha is co-directed by Masli and Kim Noble. The design team features sound designer Alessio Festuccia, lighting designer Lily Woodford, sound tech Jonny Woolley, and costume designers Alice Wedge, Annika Thiems, and David Curtis-Ring.

Masli is an award-winning clown from Estonia, based in London. She has taught at Ecole Philippe Gaulier and at various drama schools in the UK. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha is a wild comedy experiment in which Masli is armed with a bronze leg and a tiny handbell. It won the 2023 Comedians Choice Award and (Ish)Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show and was nominated for the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show.