Audra McDonald will take on the iconic role of Madame Rose, with Danny Burstein as Herbie.

Two of the Allies from Broadway’s The Notebook will take on the roles of Louise and June in the upcoming revival of Gypsy.

Joining Audra McDonald (Rose) and Danny Burstein (Herbie) will be Joy Woods as Louise and Jordan Tyson as June. Tyson departs The Notebook on October 6; Woods’s final performance date in that production has not yet been announced.

In addition, Leslie Margherita, Lilli Thomas, and Mylinda Hull will “get a gimmick” in Gypsy as strippers Tessie Tura, Mazeppa, and Electra (Hull will also play Miss Cratchitt). Full casting will be announced shortly.

Directed by George C. Wolfe and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, Gypsy will reopen the Majestic Theatre, with previews beginning November 21. Opening night is set for December 19.

Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is loosely based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee and tracks her relationship with her overbearing stage mother. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman starring as Rose. It has since been revived four more times with legendary lead performances by Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters, and Patti LuPone.

Gypsy will have scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and makeup design by Michael Clifton.