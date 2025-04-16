Joy Behar's My First Ex-Husband to Close Next Month

A national tour has been announced for the summer.

Producers Rose Caiola and Cyrena Esposito have announced that Joy Behar’s comedy My First Ex-Husband, directed by Randal Myler, will play its final performance off-Broadway on May 18 at the new MMAC Theater.

The current cast, performing through April 20, features Veanne Cox (Cinderella), Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building), Carolyn McCormick (Law & Order), and Andrea Navedo (Jane the Virgin).

The final New York cast starts performances on April 23. That cast includes Marilu Henner (Taxi), Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl), Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live), and Benja K. Thomas (Fat Ham).

Joy Behar will also appear in Wednesday matinees on April 30 (joined by Whoopi Goldberg), May 7, and May 14.

A national tour will launch this summer.