Joy Behar’s Five Short Plays, Bonkers in the Boroughs, Will be Presented at the New York Comedy Festival

Bonkers in the Boroughs, five short plays by Joy Behar, will be presented on November 3-5 as part of the New York Comedy Festival at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center. The plays about New Yorkers in all five boroughs will be directed by Abigail Zealey Bess.

Behar is a comedian known as a member of the original cast of ABC’s The View. She grew up in Brooklyn, attended college in Queens, and works and lives in Manhattan, so she knows a few things about life in the boroughs. She will perform in Bonkers in the Boroughs, along with Bob Ari, Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Dan Grimaldi (The Sopranos), Danny Hoch, Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building), Lou Liberatore (Burn This), Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie O’Sullivan, Josh Henry Sussman, and Renée Taylor (The Nanny).

The five plays and casts are: Get Me Teresa Caputo (Behar, Grimaldi, Lucio, and Liberatore), Greasing the Squeak (Taylor, Liberatore, Hoch, and Hoffman), Born Identity (Hoffman, Ari, and O’Sullivan), Let Them Eat Cheesecake (O’Sullivan, Grimaldi, and Lucio), and Pearl Has a Visitor (Essman, Ari, Hoch, and Sussman).