Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Tovah Feldshuh, and Adrienne Moore Will Star in New Play by Behar

This is the first lineup for My First Ex-Husband, which will feature a rotating cast.

Producers Rose Caiola and Cyrena Esposito announced the world premiere of My First Ex-Husband, a new play by Joy Behar (The View). Directed by Randal Myler (It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues), the 75-minute off-Broadway play will start performances on January 29, with an opening night scheduled for February 6, at the newly-renovated MMAC Theater on the Upper West Side.

In My First Ex-Husband, women reveal true stories about marriages that end in divorce. Behar will lead the first cast, featuring Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black), through February 23. Each month, a rotating lineup will bring fresh voices and perspectives to these stories. Future casts will be announced at a later date.