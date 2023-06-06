Jordan Fisher to End Broadway Run in Sweeney Todd

Fisher will only be performing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for two more weeks.

Jordan Fisher announced via his Instagram that he will be playing his final performance in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on June 18. Fisher, who has previously appeared on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton, plays Anthony in Thomas Kail’s production. Read his farewell message below.

Now running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Sweeney Todd is the recipient of eight Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, as well as performance nominations for Annaleigh Ashford (Mrs. Lovett), Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd), and Ruthie Ann Miles (Beggar Woman).

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond. The musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.