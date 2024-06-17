He won for his role in Merrily We Roll Along, his third nomination.

Jonathan Groff is now a Tony Award winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

He won for his performance as Franklin Shepard in the revival of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along directed by Maria Friedman. He also won the 2023 Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical for NYTW run of the same production.

This was Groff’s third Tony nomination. He was previously nominated in 2007 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in Spring Awakening and in 2016 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical in Hamilton.

TheaterMania’s David Gordon wrote that Jonathan Groff, along with his co-stars and fellow Tony nominees Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, are “giving career-best performances.”

Merrily We Roll Along is running at the Hudson Theatre through July 7.