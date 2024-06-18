John Riddle, Carrie St. Louis, and More Join Cast of Waitress at Cape Playhouse

Caitlin Houlahan, who played Dawn on Broadway, also plays Dawn in this production.

The Cape Playhouse will continue its 98th summer season with the Tony-nominated musical Waitress, with book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, based on Adrienne Shelly’s film. Directed by Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen, Waitress will run August 7-24.

The cast includes Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) as Jenna, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress on Broadway) as Dawn, Soara Joye-Ross (Hadestown) as Becky, John Riddle (Frozen) as Dr. Pomatter, Robert Ariza as Earl, Erik Lochtefeld as Cal, and John Shuman as Joe. The ensemble includes Drew Becker, Jack Rasmussen, Olivia London, Cassie Donegan, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, and Renee Shohet.

Waitress features musical direction by Ryan Shirar, scenic design by Jack Magaw, costume design by Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Kathleen Zhou, sound design by Andre Pluess, and wig design by Matt Armentrout.