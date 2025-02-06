John Proctor Is the Villain Announces Full Broadway Cast

The complete cast for John Proctor Is the Villain has been announced. The new play written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Danya Taymor will begin performances on Broadway at the Booth Theatre on March 20, ahead of an April 14 opening night.

Joining the previously announced Sadie Sink will be Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet), Tony winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders), Hagan Oliveras (Our Town), Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Fina Strazza (Matilda), and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings). Rounding out the cast as understudies will be Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

The play takes place at a high school in a rural town in Georgia, where an English class is studying The Crucible. The students, who are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals, begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.

The creative team for John Proctor Is the Villain will include scenic designer AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, projection designer Hannah Wasileski, movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger, hair, wig, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas, intimacy coordinator Ann James, and voice and dialect coach Gigi Buffington.