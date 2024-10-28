John O'Hurley, Rachael Harris, and More Join Wayne Brady in To Sir, With Love Concert Reading

Full casting has been announced for the concert reading of the new musical To Sir, With Love starring Wayne Brady as Rick Braithwaite. Joining Brady are John O’Hurley (Seinfeld) as Headmaster Florian, Rachael Harris (Suits) as Miss Dale-Evans, Kelley Jakle (Pitch Perfect) as Miss Blanchard, and Darcy Rose Byrnes (Reefer Madness) as Pamela Dare. The invite-only concert reading of To Sir, With Love directed by Sheldon Epps will be performed at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank November 8-10.

The cast also includes Josh Adamson as Mr. Bell, Pat Towne as Mr. Weston, Nick Apostolina as Jackson, Isabella Blake-Thomas as Joseph, L.J. Benet as Denham, Anthony Carro as Sapiano, Jahbril Cook as Seals, Caiden Falstrup-Finney as Potter, Gus Pappas as Buckley, Rena Strober as Mrs. Dare, and Haley Wolff as Pegg.

Based on the 1967 film starring Sidney Poitier, To Sir, With Love tells the true story of Rick Braithwaite, a Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot turned teacher. It is adapted for the stage by Kris Lythgoe, featuring an original score by John Farrar and Kara DioGuardi, as well as the title song from the film by Mark London and Don Black. Music direction is by Kenny Seymour.

To request an invitation, visit www.garrymarshalltheatre.org or www.lythgoefamily.com.