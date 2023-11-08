New Musical To Sir With Love Will Get a Reading

Ogunquit Playhouse will present the reading on November 13 in New York.

Ogunquit Playhouse, in association with Lythgoe Family Productions, will present an invitation-only reading of the new musical To Sir With Love on November 13 in New York.

Based on the autobiographical novel by E.R. Braithwaite, To Sir With Love is about a Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot who becomes a teacher in the East End of London. It is adapted for the stage by Kris Lythgoe with music and lyrics by John Farrar and Kara DioGuardi. The musical also includes Don Black and Mark London’s best-selling title song from the 1967 movie starring Sidney Poitier. Sheldon Epps directs the reading, with music direction by Kenny Seymour.

The cast will feature Courtney Balan (The Prom), Griffin Binnicker, Jeffrey Cornelius, J. Anthony Crane, Samantha Gorjanc, Jim Hogan, Liz Pearce, Kenneth Robinson, Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Matt Stocke, Elliott Styles, Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Rixey Terry, Eden Witvoet, and Riley Thad Young.