John Benjamin Hickey and More Joining Hugh Bonneville in Uncle Vanya at Berkeley Rep

Conor McPherson’s adaptation of the Chekhov play is directed by Simon Godwin.

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Berkeley Rep/Shakespeare Theatre Company coproduction of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

As previously announced, the title role will be played by Downton Abbey‘s Hugh Bonneville. He’ll be joined by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (Astrov), Ito Aghayere (Yelena), Melanie Field (Sonya), Sharon Lockwood (Mariya), Kina Kantor (Stage Manager), Tom Nelis (Alexander Serabyakov), Nancy Robinette (Marina), and Craig Wallace (Telegin).

Understudies for Uncle Vanya include Anne Darragh, James Whalen, and John Leslie Wolfe.

Directed by Simon Godwin and adapted by Conor McPherson, the Uncle Vanya design team includes Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Heather Freedman (Co-Costume Design), Susan Hilferty (Co-Costume Design), Jen Shriever (Lighting Design), and Darron West (Sound Design).

Uncle Vanya will run at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre February 14-March 23, before moving to Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Harmon Hall, March 30-April 20.