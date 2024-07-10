Johanna Day and Meredith Garretson to Star in Off-Broadway’s Blood of the Lamb

The new work of speculative fiction is by Arlene Hutton.

Johanna Day (How I Learned to Drive) and Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien) will star in the New York premiere of Arlene Hutton’s Blood of the Lamb, running September 14-October 20 at 59E59.

Directed by Margot Bordelon, the play is presented by Occasional Drawl Productions and Harbor Stage Company. It tells the story of a pregnant woman (Garretson) who is detained at a Texas airport and the appointed attorney (Day) who is assigned to represent her baby in court. A work of speculative fiction, it was originally presented at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe.

The production will have scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and sound design by UptownWorks.