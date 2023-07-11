Joel McKinnon Miller to Star as Scrooge in McCarter’s A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol will return to McCarter Theatre Center for the holiday season ― this year starring stage and screen veteran Joel McKinnon Miller as Ebenezer Scrooge. Performances will run December 6-24, with an official December 8 opening.

Miller made his television debut on Murphy Brown and is best known as Scully in the hit cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also played the role of Don Embry on HBO’s Big Love, and recently starred in the HBO mini-series The Staircase.

Lauren Keating adapts and directs this staged version of Charles Dickens’s classic Christmas story, which McCarter is bringing back to the stage “with more magic, more music, and more merriment for all.” Tickets will go on sale July 14 with pre-sale available to donors and subscribers beginning July 11.