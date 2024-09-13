Photo Flash

Joe Locke, Kathryn Hahn, Joy Behar Join Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow at The Roommate Opening

Check out our photos from the opening of Jen SIlverman’s The Roommate at the Booth Theatre.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

September 13, 2024

2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 10
Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 14
Mia Farrow, Jen Silverman, Jack O’Brien, and Patti LuPone
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 20
Kathy Najimy
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 23
Ronan Farrow
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 16
Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 5
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 24
Joe Locke
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 28
Joy Behar
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 35
Murray Hill
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 32
Katrina Lenk
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 39
Jane Krakowski
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 41
Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 2
David Yazbek
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 22
Marsha Mason
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 27
Danny Burstein
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 36
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 09 12 TheaterMania The Roommate Opening 43
Mandy Gonzalez
(© Tricia Baron)

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

mamas

Watch Hairspray Stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur Reunite with Special Performance

They performed a medley of mama songs!