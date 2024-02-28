Jinkx Monsoon Is the New Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Jinkx Monsoon will be the new Audrey in off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors, beginning April 2 at the Westside Theatre.

Monsoon will star alongside Corbin Bleu, who returns as Seymour, and James Carpinello, who will take on the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

Bleu recently finished his first stint as Seymour, which he played opposite Constance Wu’s Audrey. Monsoon made her New York stage debut in 2023 as Mama Morton in Chicago, a role which she’ll return to this summer.

The current cast of Little Shop features Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Major Attaway, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda.

Current stars Evan Rachel Wood, Darren Criss, and Bryce Pinkham will play their final performances as Audrey, Seymour, and Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S on Sunday, March 31.

With a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, this award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. The musical tells the Faustian tale of an assistant florist who comes under the sway of a bloodthirsty plant.