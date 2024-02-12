Jinkx Monsoon to Return to Chicago on Broadway

The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner will once again step into the role of Matron “Mama” Morton.

Drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon will return to the Broadway production of Chicago this summer in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton. Her run will last June 27 – July 12.

Monsoon made her Broadway debut last January, playing the same role. “During that one 10 week run, I learned so much about my craft and myself,” she said, “and I cannot wait to take all of that back into this role and show.”

In reviewing her performance, TheaterMania called Monsoon, “one of the great belters presently working on the American stage.” You can read that full review here.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Eddie Bennett, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Colt Adam Weiss.