Jinkx Monsoon and Wayne Brady to Star in Anything Goes Concert

BenDeLaCreme and Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee will also appear in the star-studded cast of the special concert organized by Pasadena Playhouse.

Pasadena Playhouse has announced casting for Anything Goes in Concert, which is slated to perform January 24 and 25 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Fresh off her annual holiday tour with BenDeLaCreme, Jinkx Monsoon will lead the cast as nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, who helps stowaway Billy Crocker (Wayne Brady) win the love of heiress Hope Harcourt (casting not yet announced) as they sail from New York to London on a transatlantic ocean liner.

Joining Monsoon and Brady will be Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee (Broadway’s Some Like It Hot) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Harvey Guillén as Moonface Martin, Alec Mapa as Eli Whitney, and Mike Millan as the Purser. BenDeLaCreme, Monsoon’s longtime collaborator, will appear as Mrs. Harcourt,

Annie Tippe directs the concert, which will feature a 16-piece orchestra playing Cole Porter’s classic score. Darryl Archibald (Pasadena Playhouse’s La Cage aux Folles) is the music director. Ayodele Casel is the choreographer. The original book of Anything Goes is by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse. The new book is by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.