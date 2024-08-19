Jim Barry, Usher at the St. James Theatre, Dies at 69

Jim Barry, a front of house worker at the St. James Theatre on Broadway, died on August 18 at the age of 69.

Barry was born in Brooklyn on July 17, 1955, to James and Philomena Barry. He worked in the banking industry for more than 40 years and as an usher at the St. James Theatre for 23 years.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. On the page, Katie Nascenti, the fundraiser organizer, writes, “For those who had the privilege of knowing Jim, you know that he was the heart and soul of 44th Street. His wisdom guided many, and his welcoming presence on his beloved St. James stoop made everyone feel at home. Jim’s impact on the community left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

Barry is survived by his wife Maryann; sons James John Barry III and Jason Barry; sister Rosemary; grandchildren Ava, Natalie, and James; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.