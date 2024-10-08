Jill Sobule's F*ck7thGrade Returns to Wild Project for Third Engagement

New York City
The Drama Desk-nominated musical will play its latest run this fall.
Jill Sobule’s F*ck7thGrade will return to off-off-Broadway’s Wild Project, November 1-16.
F*ck7thGrade features music, lyrics, and concept by award-winning singer-songwriter Sobule and a book by Liza Birkenmeier (Dr. Ride’s American Beach House), with direction by Lisa Peterson (An Iliad) with music direction by Julie Wolf.
With an adolescent romance and a brief rise to pop stardom, F*ck7thGrade is a queer musical memoir about how we’ll never get out of middle school, conceived by Sobule, whose 1990’s hits include “Supermodel” and the original “I Kissed a Girl.”
F*ck7thGrade stars Sobule, Julie Wolf, Kristen Ellis-Henderson, and Nini Camps. The creative team includes scenic designer Rachel Hauck, lighting designer Oona Curley, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner, and costume designers Gina Ruiz and David F. Zambrana.
This performance was from April of this year.