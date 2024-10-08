Theater News

Jill Sobule's F*ck7thGrade Returns to Wild Project for Third Engagement

The Drama Desk-nominated musical will play its latest run this fall.

October 8, 2024

Jill Sobule in F*ck7thGrade (© Eric McNatt)
Jill Sobule in F*ck7thGrade at the Wild Project.
(© Eric McNatt)

Jill Sobule’s F*ck7thGrade will return to off-off-Broadway’s Wild Project, November 1-16.

F*ck7thGrade features music, lyrics, and concept by award-winning singer-songwriter Sobule and a book by Liza Birkenmeier (Dr. Ride’s American Beach House), with direction by Lisa Peterson (An Iliad) with music direction by Julie Wolf.

With an adolescent romance and a brief rise to pop stardom, F*ck7thGrade is a queer musical memoir about how we’ll never get out of middle school, conceived by Sobule, whose 1990’s hits include “Supermodel” and the original “I Kissed a Girl.”

F*ck7thGrade stars Sobule, Julie Wolf, Kristen Ellis-Henderson, and Nini Camps. The creative team includes scenic designer Rachel Hauck, lighting designer Oona Curley, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner, and costume designers Gina Ruiz and David F. Zambrana.

