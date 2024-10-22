Photo Flash

Jessica Chastain, Katharine McPhee, Jennifer Nettles, and More Stars at Sunset Boulevard Opening

Check out our photos of the festivities here.

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

October 22, 2024

2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 4
Fabian Aloise
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 13
Mandy Gonzalez
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 18
Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 21
Caroline Bowman
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 24
Skylar Astin
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 30
Jessica Vosk
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 32
Sarah Hyland
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 43
Betty Buckley
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 55
Okieriete Onaodowan
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 59
Brooke Shields
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 61
Don Black and Christopher Hampton
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 62
Isaac Powell
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 74
Wendell Pierce
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 76
Laverne Cox
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 82
Anna Camp
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 83
Clive Davis
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 87
Erika Hunter and Aaron Tveit
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 90
Jennifer Nettles
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 93
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 99
Andrew Lloyd Webber and family
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 102
Matthew Morrison
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 103
Orfeh and Jordan Fisher
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 114
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 119
Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Arden, and Michaela Diamond
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 122
Jessica Chastain
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 131
Erika Henningson and Kyle Selig
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 132
Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 20 TheaterMania Sunset Blvd Opening Arrivals 137
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
(© Tricia Baron)

