Jerry Herman's Mrs. Santa Claus Coming to the Stage in 2025

The musical will have its world premiere in Connecticut.

Jerry Herman’s Mrs. Santa Claus, a new stage musical based on the television film starring Angela Lansbury, will have its world premiere in 2025 as part of the Goodspeed Musicals season in East Haddam, Connecticut.

With a book by Alexis Scheer based on the teleplay by Mark Saltzman, the show will run November 14-December 28, with casting to be announced at a later date.

Like the film, the musical tells the story of Santa’s wife Anna Claus, who seeks adventure by testing out a new sleigh route for her husband. A sudden storm strands her on Manhattan’s Lower East Side circa 1910, where she joins the women’s suffrage movement and ends child labor practices in a corrupt toy factory. Lansbury took on the title role in the film, alongside Charles Durning, Terrence Mann, and Michael Jeter.

Also on tap for Goodspeed’s new season: Ragtime (April 25-June 15); All Shook Up (June 27-August 17), and A Chorus Line (September 5-October 26). Full details about each production will be revealed at a later date.